RPT-Euro hits 4-week highs versus yen, pound; Bunds fall
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Euro hits 4-week highs versus yen, pound; Bunds fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a four-week high against the yen and sterling on Tuesday while German Bund futures fell, with traders citing a media report that Germany was open to a precautionary line of credit for Spain.

The euro was also helped by solid earnings from Goldman Sachs.

The euro rose as high as 102.995 yen on EBS trading platform and hit 81.02 pence against the pound , surpassing last week’s high of 81.00 pence.

The euro also rose to a session high against the dollar of $1.30515, with traders saying it broke through stop loss buy orders at $1.3030.

The safe-haven dollar also fell to a four-week low against the Swiss franc.

German Bund futures extended losses to stand down 64 ticks on the day at 140.91.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
