Euro extends gains to hit two-week high vs dollar

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - The Euro rose to a two-week high against the dollar on Friday, bolstered by talk of stronger action by the European Central Bank and euro zone goverments to stem Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

France’s Le Monde newspaper reported the ECB and governments were preparing to intervene in financial markets to help bring down Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

The euro climbed to $1.23337 against the dollar, the highest level since July 10. Traders cited stop-loss orders above $1.2350.