FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro continues to pare gains vs dollar
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Euro continues to pare gains vs dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - The euro pared gains against the dollar o n Wednesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said at a news conference that economic growth in the euro zone remains weak and that there are increased downside risks to the economic outlook..

“Draghi very much realizes the euro zone is on the precipice of recession but doesn’t seem ready to act aggressively,” said Boris Schlossberg, head of research at GFT Forex. “The market is looking for three things: will he cut rates in July, will he extend the LTRO and will he suggest something is being planned for euro zone bank deposits.”

The euro was last at $1.2475, up 0.2 percent on the day but down from the $1.2487 it traded at before Draghi began speaking .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.