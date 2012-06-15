FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro extends losses vs dollar, hits global session low
June 15, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Euro extends losses vs dollar, hits global session low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses against the dollar on Friday to hit a global session low ahead of this weekend’s crucial Greek elections.

The euro hit a low of $1.2591 and last traded at $1.2594, down 0.3 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

“We will probably have some choppy trade headed into the weekend,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.

“There is also word that central bankers are playing down intervention, which could also be weighing on the euro,” he said.

