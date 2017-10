NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses against the dollar on Monday, falling below $1.26, as Spanish bond yields rose and euro zone stocks fell further.

An election win by the pro-bailout party in Greece failed to appease financial market concerns about Spain’s debt problems.

The euro fell to session lows of $1.2591 and was last at $1.2597, down 0.3 percent. Spanish 10-year yields hit a high of 7.303 percent.