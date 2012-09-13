FOREX-Euro extends gains vs dollar, hits session high

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the dollar on Thursday, reaching a four-month high not long after the Federal Reserve announced another aggressive stimulus program to bolter the U.S. economy.

In a significant shift in monetary policy, the Fed said it would buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month and will continue to purchase those and other assets until the weak employment picture shows marked improvement.

The euro hit a high of $1.2984, its highest since May 9. It last traded at $1.2982, up 0.6 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.