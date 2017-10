NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the dollar and yen on Friday after data showing this month’s U.S. consumer confidence index rising to its highest since May.

The euro rose to $1.3168, its highest since early May. It was last at $1.3164, up 1.3 percent. Against the yen, the euro surged more than 2 percent to 103.00 yen, a four-month peak as well.