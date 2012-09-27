FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro sharply pares losses as market digests Spain news
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

Euro sharply pares losses as market digests Spain news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The euro pared losses after hitting two-week lows versus the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Thursday as market participants digested news about Spain’s budget for 2013 and its economy.

The euro last traded nearly flat at $1.2874 after earlier hitting a low of $1.2827, the lowest since Sept. 12.

Against the yen, the euro last traded down 0.1 percent at 99.94 after earlier hitting a low of 99.62, the lowest since Sept. 13, according to Reuters data.

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Thursday the budget for 2013 would focus on cutting spending rather than hiking taxes, and the government would pass 43 new laws to reform the economy over the next six months.

While presenting draft for the 2013 budget she also said Spain would establish an independent fiscal authority to help oversee its deficit cutting promises.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.