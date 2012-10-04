FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro hits fresh two-week high vs dollar above $1.30
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

Euro hits fresh two-week high vs dollar above $1.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The euro touched fresh two-week highs against the dollar on Thursday, in line with a generally improved risk sentiment in the aftermath of encouraging comments on the single currency from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

Draghi, in a news conference, vowed to preserve the euro zone’s monetary system and its currency.

The euro was also boosted by corporate demand at the 11 am EDT fixing. It hit a high of $1.3012, the highest since Sept. 21 and was last at $1.2996, up 0.7 percent on the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.