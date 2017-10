NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The euro extended declines against the dollar in early New York trade on Tuesday, weighed by uncertainty about Spain and Greece and after the International Monetary Fund warned the global economic slowdown is worsening.

The euro slid to a session trough of $1.2901 on Reuters data and was last down 0.5 percent at $1.2909. Against the yen, it also lost 0.5 percent to 101.12 yen.