Euro extends gains versus dollar, hits session high

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains versus the dollar to hit a session high in early New York trade on Thursday, buoyed by encouraging comments from the head of the International Monetary Fund.

The euro climbed to $1.2940 on Reuters data and was last at $1.2933, up 0.5 percent on the day. The currency also drew good support from its 200-day moving average around $1.2822.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde backed giving debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to reduce their budget deficits, cautioning that cutting too far, too fast would do more harm than good.