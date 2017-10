NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The euro rallied to global session highs versus the dollar and yen on Monday as weekend regional elections in Spain buoyed risk appetite.

Against the yen, the euro hit a high of 104.45 yen , its highest since early May. It last traded at 104.42, up 1.1 percent on the day.

Against the dollar, the euro hit a high of $1.3083, its highest since Oct. 18. It last traded at $1.3078, up 0.5 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.