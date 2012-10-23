Euro hits global session low vs yen and dollar

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The euro hit global session lows versus the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Tuesday as investors fretted about a global economic slowdown and a rise in Spain’s borrowing costs.

Against the dollar, the euro fell to $1.2972, its lowest since Oct. 16. It last traded at $1.2974, down 0.7 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro fell to 103.42. It last traded at 103.46, down 0.9 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

Spanish borrowing costs rose after Moody’s cut the credit ratings of five of the country’s regions. Falls in European equity markets due to concerns over earnings also dampened investor appetite for taking on risk and hurt the euro.