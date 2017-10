NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week.

The euro traded as high as $1.2970, matching a session high set earlier in the global session, and was last at $1.2968, up 0.1 percent on the day. Before the release of the data, the euro was at around $1.2958.