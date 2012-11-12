FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro erases all gains against dollar, trades flat
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Euro erases all gains against dollar, trades flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The euro erased slight gains against the U.S. dollar to trade flat on Monday as uncertainty persisted about Greece’s ability to repay its debt.

The euro zone will not authorize more money for Greece on Monday, despite the country approving a tough 2013 budget, because there is still no agreement on how to make its debts sustainable.

The euro last traded flat at $1.2712, not far from a two-month low of $1.2688 struck on Friday, according to Reuters data.

Athens has to redeem five billion euros’ worth of treasury bills on Nov. 16 and had been counting on cash from another aid tranche.

The euro was earlier buoyed by lowered global growth concerns. China’s export growth climbed to a five-month high above 11 percent, beating expectations and adding to recent data suggesting the country’s seven straight quarters of slowing economic growth have ended.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.