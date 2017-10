NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The euro jumped to a session high against the dollar in afternoon trade on Wednesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s October meeting showed a number of Fed officials thought the U.S. central bank would need to step up asset purchases next year to fill the gap when their Operation Twist program expires.

The euro rose as high as $1.2777 on Reuters data, and was last at $1.2763, up 0.5 percent on the day.