Euro hits session high vs dollar after US survey
November 15, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Euro hits session high vs dollar after US survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The euro hit a session high versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday but the greenback gained against the yen after data showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly contracted in November.

The euro hit a high of $1.2798 after the release of the survey. It last traded at $1.2792, up 0.5 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the dollar rose after the release of the survey and last traded at 81.18 yen, up 1.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

