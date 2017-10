NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains versus the dollar to hit a session peak in early New York trade on Friday, helped by German data and hopes that Greece’s lenders were nearing an agreement to release further aid for the debt-stricken country.

The euro rose as high as $1.2932, the strongest since Nov. 2. It was last at $1.2927, up 0.4 percent on the day.