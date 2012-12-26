FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro rises 1 pct vs yen, hits session high vs dollar
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 26, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Euro rises 1 pct vs yen, hits session high vs dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The euro rose more than one percent against the yen and hit session highs versus the dollar on Wednesday as selling of the Japanese currency accelerated in thin market conditions.

There was no fundamental catalyst for the latest move in the euro as the trend of selling the yen continued on expectations of further Japanese monetary easing. Traders said gains in euro/yen carried over to other euro pairs, particularly euro/dollar.

The euro rose as high as 113.13 yen, its highest since early August 2011. It last stood at 113.04, up 1.2 percent on the day.

Against the dollar, the euro climbed to the day’s peak at $1.3254. It last traded at $1.3251, up 0.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.