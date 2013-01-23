Euro hits session lows vs U.S. dollar, yen

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The euro hit session lows against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, with traders citing technical factors.

One trader said dollar buying ahead of the 11:00 am (1600 GMT) fix was probably one reason for the euro’s fall, with others citing Russian selling of the euro zone common currency. Overall there was across-the-board buying of dollars against the Canadian dollar, sterling and the Australian dollar.

The euro fell as low as $1.3263 and was last at $1.3283, down 0.3 percent. Against the yen, the euro dropped to New York session lows of 117.55 yen and was last at 117.70, down 0.4 percent.

The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 80.044.