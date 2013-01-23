FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro hits session lows vs U.S. dollar, yen
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Euro hits session lows vs U.S. dollar, yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The euro hit session lows against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, with traders citing technical factors.

One trader said dollar buying ahead of the 11:00 am (1600 GMT) fix was probably one reason for the euro’s fall, with others citing Russian selling of the euro zone common currency. Overall there was across-the-board buying of dollars against the Canadian dollar, sterling and the Australian dollar.

The euro fell as low as $1.3263 and was last at $1.3283, down 0.3 percent. Against the yen, the euro dropped to New York session lows of 117.55 yen and was last at 117.70, down 0.4 percent.

The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 80.044.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.