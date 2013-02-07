FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro has biggest one-day percentage fall vs dollar since June
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Euro has biggest one-day percentage fall vs dollar since June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses against the dollar and yen on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro exchange rate was important to growth and price stability which investors took as a sign the bank is concerned with the single currency’s recent advance.

The euro was last at $1.3371, down 1.1 percent on the day , with the session low at $1.3369, its lowest since Jan. 25. The session low marked the biggest one-day percentage fall since June, 2012.

The euro was down 1.6 percent against the yen at 124.51 yen with the session low at 124.48 yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.