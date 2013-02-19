FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro hits session highs vs U.S. dollar
February 19, 2013 / 4:57 PM / in 5 years

Euro hits session highs vs U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The euro hit session highs against the dollar, boosted by steep equity gains in Europe at the close on Tuesday, traders said.

The euro rose to the day's peak of $1.3394, up 0.3 percent. European stock markets, meanwhile, ended higher, lifted by upbeat German sentiment data.

The euro zone's common currency also benefited from its gains against sterling, which has been hounded by downgrade rumors. In midday trading, the euro rose 0.5 percent versus the pound to 86.80 pence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
