Euro extends losses vs dollar, hits New York session low
March 21, 2013 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Euro extends losses vs dollar, hits New York session low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - The euro widened losses against the dollar on Thursday, hitting New York session lows, on a combination of upbeat U.S. data and fresh negative headlines on Cyprus.

U.S. reports showed existing home sales in February hitting a three-year high, further bolstering the sector’s recovery and boosting the dollar as a result. Data also showed that manufacturing in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region expanded for a second straight month in March.

At the same time, the euro was hit by comments from a senior euro zone official saying on Thursday that Cypriot banks face collapse if the country does not agree to a levy on bank deposits.

The euro fell to a New York trading low of $1.2884 and was last at $1.2886, down 0.4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
