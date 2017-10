NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - The euro quickly trimmed gains against the dollar on Friday after Market News International reported, citing sources, that the European Central Bank has rejected changes that a Cyprus parliamentary committee has made on the bank deposit levy.

The euro quickly dropped to $1.2959 after hitting a one-week high of $1.3002. It was last at $1.2974, still up 0.6 percent on the day.