Euro hits session low vs U.S. dollar, yen
June 3, 2013 / 2:05 PM / in 4 years

Euro hits session low vs U.S. dollar, yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The euro fell to the day’s lows against the dollar and yen on Monday in a broad sell-off, wiping out gains following a less negative euro zone manufacturing report released earlier in the session.

The euro zone’s common currency fell to lows of $1.2954 against the dollar, sliding for a second straight session. It was last at $1.2988, down 0.1 percent. Against the yen, the euro fell to its lowest since May 9 at 129.50 yen . It last changed hands at 129.75 yen, down 0.7 percent.

Session lows for the euro were also seen against sterling. It last traded at 85.04 pence, down 0.5 percent.

