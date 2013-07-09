FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro hits lowest since early April vs dollar on ECB's Asmussen
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Euro hits lowest since early April vs dollar on ECB's Asmussen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The euro’s losses against the dollar accelerated in mid-morning New York trade on Tuesday, weighed by comments from European Central Bank policy-maker Joerg Asmussen.

The euro dropped to $1.2786, the lowest since early April. It last traded at $1.2794, down 0.6 percent on the day.

Among the comments made, Asmussen said “if needed we have a range of standard and non-standard measures we can deploy.”

He also said “markets are not putting too much faith in central bank verbal guidance.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.