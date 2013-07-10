Euro hits session high versus U.S. dollar

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The euro’s gains against the dollar accelerated in mid-morning New York trade on Wednesday, reaching a session high shortly after weak U.S. data.

The euro rose as high as $1.2838 and last traded at $1.2834, up 0.4 percent on the day.

The session peak occurred shortly after U.S. data showed wholesale inventories falling in May by the most in over a year and a half.

The drop was the second straight monthly decline and a sign that restocking by businesses could weigh against economic growth in the second quarter.

The euro also rebounded from a three-month low of $1.2754 on Tuesday after European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said the central bank’s guidance on interest rates staying at a record low extended beyond 12 months.