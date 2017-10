NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar in early afternoon trade on Friday after Fitch cut France’s credit rating to AA-plus from AAA on the country’s uncertain economic outlook amid the ongoing euro zone crisis and the need for structural reform.

The euro fell to $1.3034 after the news, from around $1.3075. It was last at $1.3062, down 0.2 percent on the day.