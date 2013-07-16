Euro extends gains versus dollar, hits session high

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The euro extended its gains versus the dollar and hit a session high in mid-morning trade on Tuesday.

The euro rose as high as $1.3137, according to Reuters data, and was last up 0.5 percent at $1.3127.

Traders trimmed bets in favor of the dollar before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Analysts said he’s likely to repeat his recent comments that U.S. monetary policy will stay highly accommodative for the foreseeable future.