Euro pares losses vs dollar; dollar pares gains vs yen

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The euro pared losses and the dollar gained against the yen on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive asset purchase program later this year, but left open the option of changing that plan in either direction if the economic outlook shifted.

The euro was last at $1.3152, down 0.1 percent on the day, compared with the $1.3130 it traded at before Bernanke’s statements. The dollar was at 99.57 yen, up 0.5 percent, compared with 99.78 yen prior to Bernanke.