Euro extends gains versus U.S. dollar, hits session high

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains versus the U.S. dollar in mid-morning New York trade on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in nearly a week, as news of a surge in factory output in Britain and Germany buoyed the euro zone single currency.

Data showing strong growth at factories in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, and in Britain, the euro zone’s biggest trade partner, extended a string of recent upbeat data that some believe indicates an early end to the euro zone’s 18-month recession.

The euro peaked at $1.3316, its highest since July 31. It last traded at $1.3308, up 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.