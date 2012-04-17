Euro turns positive vs dollar as stocks gain momentum

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - The euro turned positive against the dollar in the New York session on Tuesday, as U.S. stocks gained momentum, with the single currency’s failure to break below a key support level spurring investors to buy it back.

The euro failed to get below the $1.3102 area, the 200-hour moving average, said Greg Michalowski, chief analysts at online FX broker FXDD, and that led to a reversal.

In late morning trading, the euro was slightly higher at $1.3146, while the three key U.S. stock indexes were up more than 1 percent on the day.