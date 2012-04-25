FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro rebounds against US dollar
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

Euro rebounds against US dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The euro recouped its earlier losses to trade near session highs after see-saw action following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged while upgrading its view of economic growth prospects in 2012.

In mid-afternoon action the euro climbed to $1.3233, within a whisker of its daily high of $1.3235, according to Reuters data.

In a press conference following the decisions, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank was prepared to take further stimulus action to make sure the economy’s recovery is sustained.

Stimulus measures in the past effectively amounted to printing money, which makes the greenback less desirable to hold.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.