Euro rebounds against US dollar

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The euro recouped its earlier losses to trade near session highs after see-saw action following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged while upgrading its view of economic growth prospects in 2012.

In mid-afternoon action the euro climbed to $1.3233, within a whisker of its daily high of $1.3235, according to Reuters data.

In a press conference following the decisions, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank was prepared to take further stimulus action to make sure the economy’s recovery is sustained.

Stimulus measures in the past effectively amounted to printing money, which makes the greenback less desirable to hold.