July 13, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Euro hits global session low versus yen, dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses versus the safe-haven Japanese yen and U.S. dollar on Friday as a Moody’s downgrade of Italy added to an already bearish stance on the euro zone common currency.

The euro fell as low as $1.2174 and last traded at $1.2182, down 0.1 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro fell as low as 96.50 yen and last traded at 96.54, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The euro had been trading roughly flat against the dollar despite the downgrade because Italy managed to auction three-year debt at lower borrowing costs.

But, the single currency stayed within sight of a two-year trough of $1.2165 hit the previous day and was on track for its second straight week of losses.

U.S. government data showing producer prices unexpectedly rose in June despite big drops in energy prices had little effect on trading.

