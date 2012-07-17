FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro accelerates losses vs dollar, sterling, Aussie
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Euro accelerates losses vs dollar, sterling, Aussie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses on Tuesday, hitting a fresh 3-1/2-year low against sterling and a record low versus the Australian dollar as selling accelerated after Federal Reserve Chairman offered no details on further U.S. monetary stimulus.

Bernanke’s comments instantly pushed the U.S. dollar higher across the board, especially against the euro, and the euro zone common currency’s losses spilled over to other euro pairs.

The euro fell below $1.22 against the dollar, hitting a low of $1.2187. It dropped to 78.27 pence versus sterling , its lowest since November 2008 and hit a record trough against the Australian dollar at A$1.18988.

