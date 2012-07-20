FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro extends losses vs dollar, hits more than 2-year low
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

Euro extends losses vs dollar, hits more than 2-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - The euro plunged to more than two-year lows against the U.S. dollar on Friday, pressured by selling in other euro crosses and a spike in Spanish bond yields, traders said.

The euro fell as low as $1.2143 against the dollar, its weakest level since mid-June 2010, taking out options barriers at $1.2150.

Traders also said a sell-off in euro/sterling and euro/Swedish crown exacerbated the euro’s slide. Euro/sterling dropped to 77.68 pence, a fresh 3-1/2-year low, while the euro/Swedish crown slid to a new 11-1/2-year trough of 8.4350.

Spanish 10-year yields continued their rise, to 7.264 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.