Euro extends losses vs dollar, hits fresh two-year low

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The euro hit a fresh two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday after comments by some EU officials suggested Greece could miss debt reduction targets outlined in the country’s bailout deal.

Officials from the European Union, International Monetary Fund, and European Central Bank are currently in Athens to assess the country’s progress on complying with the terms of the bailout deal.

The euro fell as low as $1.2057, a two-year trough, and was last at $1.2068, down 0.4 percent on the day.