NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The euro climbed further against the dollar and hit a session high versus the yen in early trade on Friday.

It had briefly pared gains versus the dollar after data showed U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in July.

The euro rose 0.7 percent to $1.2272. Against the yen, it jumped 1.3 percent to 96.52 yen.