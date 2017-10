NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The euro fell to one-week lows against the U.S. dollar on Friday, taking out stop losses at $1.2250 and $1.2240, traders said, in a market that has been generally risk-averse.

The euro fell to $1.2239, the lowest since Aug. 3 and was last at $1.2249, down 0.5 percent on the day.