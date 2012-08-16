FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro hits session highs versus yen and dollar
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Euro hits session highs versus yen and dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The euro hit global session highs versus the yen and dollar on Thursday in light summer activity.

The euro rose as high as $1.2368 and last traded at $1.2364, up 0.6 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

Against the yen, the euro rose as high as 98.02 yen and last traded at 97.98, up 1 percent on the day.

“Overall the data today did not diminish the risk of QE3 from the Fed, so on the margin that is dollar-negative,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.

“Trading is thin, which is exaggerating moves, but we remain in familiar and well-worn ranges,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.