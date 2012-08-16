Euro hits session highs versus yen and dollar

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The euro hit global session highs versus the yen and dollar on Thursday in light summer activity.

The euro rose as high as $1.2368 and last traded at $1.2364, up 0.6 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

Against the yen, the euro rose as high as 98.02 yen and last traded at 97.98, up 1 percent on the day.

“Overall the data today did not diminish the risk of QE3 from the Fed, so on the margin that is dollar-negative,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.

“Trading is thin, which is exaggerating moves, but we remain in familiar and well-worn ranges,” he said.