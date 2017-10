NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a fresh session low against the dollar on Friday after Market News International reported senior euro zone officials as saying the German Finance Ministry is seriously considering a plan in which Greece would be obliged to ask for a temporary exit from the eurozone until it sorts out its public finances.

The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.2495 after falling as low as $1.2481.