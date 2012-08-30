FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro turns negative versus dollar, hits session low
August 30, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Euro turns negative versus dollar, hits session low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar, reversing early gains in mid-morning trade on Thursday as stocks extended declines.

It hit a session low of $1.2500 on Reuters data and last traded at $1.2508, down 0.2 percent on the day. Traders also cited corporate dollar buying.

The euro had risen earlier as investors speculated on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal further monetary easing and on hopes the European Central Bank will soon offer help to euro zone economies.

