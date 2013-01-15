Euro extends losses vs dollar, yen; hits session lows

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The euro extended losses against the dollar and yen on Tuesday, with traders citing a news report quoting a Eurogroup official as saying that the single euro zone currency’s exchange rate is “dangerously high”.

Traders said comments from Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker on the euro pushed the currency lower to session lows versus both the dollar and yen. Juncker’s comments ran on Bloomberg news, traders said.

The euro fell as low as $1.3266 and last traded at $1.3293, down 0.7 percent. Against the yen, the euro dropped to 117.61. It was last at 117.93, down 1.5 percent.l