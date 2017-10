NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - The euro fell to its lowest in more than four months against the dollar on Thursday, hurt by comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi who focused on the euro zone economy’s downside risks, suggesting the bank could cut interest rates further.

The euro fell to $1.2745 , the lowest since around mid-November. It was last at $1.2772, down 0.6 percent.