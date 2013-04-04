FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro gains versus dollar, hits session high
April 4, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 4 years

Euro gains versus dollar, hits session high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - The euro rose to a session high against the dollar in midday trade on Thursday, reversing early losses, as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed his commitment to keeping the euro zone intact.

The euro rose as high as $1.2880 on Reuters data, and was last at $1.2872, up 0.2 percent on the day.

Currency analysts at Action Economics cited support for the euro from a semi-official name. They also noted option expiries at $1.2800, which are in excess of 1 billion euros later in the day.

