NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The euro rallied more than 1 percent against the dollar to hit a seven-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by strong gains in U.S. stocks and as gold prices stabilized.

The euro rose as high as $1.3183, according to Reuters data, the strongest since Feb. 25. It was last at $1.3174, up 1.1 percent on the day.