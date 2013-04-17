FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro falls sharply versus dollar, yen, hits session lows
April 17, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

Euro falls sharply versus dollar, yen, hits session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - The euro extended its declines against the dollar to hit a session low below $1.31 in mid-morning trade on Wednesday.

The euro fell as low as $1.3062, according to Reuters data, and was last at $1.3064, down 0.8 percent on the day.

It also hit a session low of 127.73 yen and was last 127.76 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day.

Traders said there was market talk that European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann was quoted as saying that the ECB may adjust interest rates if new information warrants a cut.

