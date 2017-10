NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains versus the dollar in early New York trade on Thursday, rebounding from steep losses in the previous day.

The euro rose as high as $1.3076, according to Reuters data, and was last at $1.3067, up 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro slid more than 1 percent on Wednesday after ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying the bank could ease further if economic data warrants it.