Euro erases losses vs dollar, slightly higher
April 30, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Euro erases losses vs dollar, slightly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The euro erased losses against the dollar to trade slightly higher in early New York trade on Tuesday, with investors looking to a policy meeting by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Expectations have grown that the ECB may cut interest rates as the euro zone economy deteriorates but some analysts say the market may have gotten ahead of itself.

The euro was last at $1.3103, up 0.1 percent on the day but still below a session peak of $1.3120, according to Reuters data.

