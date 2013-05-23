Dollar pares losses vs yen, euro retains gains after U.S. claims

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses against the yen and the euro was volatile while retaining gains on Thursday after a report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

The dollar was last at 101.68 yen, down 1.4 percent on the day but higher than the 101.45 it traded at prior to the release of the report.

The euro first rose, then fell and last traded at $1.2894, up 0.3 percent on the day and almost where it was just prior to the data being released.